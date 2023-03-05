How Global Investors Summit will foster industrial development in Andhra Pradesh when workers are not made part of it: CITU

March 05, 2023 05:52 pm | Updated 05:52 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Centre of Indian Unions (CITU) State general secretary Ch. Narasinga Rao and vice-president R.K.S.V. Kumar have said that the State government should say as to how the Global Investors Summit will foster industrial development of the State, when workers are not made a part of it.

Addressing a joint media conference here on Sunday, they wondered as to how many of the Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) made at the summit could be grounded before the 2024 general elections. They also sought to know whether the YSR Congress Party government could give a guarantee that the government, which comes to power after the next elections, would honour the MoUs made now. Referring to the ₹8.5 lakh crore MoUs for green hydro projects, they wondered how long it would take for preparation of the DPR.

Special Category Status

Mr. Narasinga Rao found fault with the agreement made with the Adani Group for a 400 MW Data Centre at Rushikonda in the city, when it had failed to lay even the foundation stone for the 10 MW Data Centre, for which an agreement was made in the past. He said that the MoUs were meant to hand over 45,000 acres of land in Andhra Pradesh to the corporate groups. He also sought to know why Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, who had cried hoarse on Special Category Status (SCS) before the elections, was not taking it up with the Centre now.

‘Stall Parliament on VSP sale’

He said that the State government should strive to stall Parliament on the Union government’s decision on strategic sale of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant(VSP), which is the only major industry in the State. He wondered whether closure of six sugar factories, five composite jute mills, dairies and ferro alloy industries and retrenchment of thousands of workers was a sign of industrial development.

He alleged that labour laws were not being implemented in the State, and wondered how the State would prosper when the wages of workers were not hiked.