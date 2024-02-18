How can Jagan call himself poor, asks TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh

February 18, 2024 08:03 pm | Updated 08:13 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Stating that the next two months are going to be crucial for the future of Andhra Pradesh, Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national general secretary Nara Lokesh called upon the cadres of the TDP and Jana Sena Party (JSP) to reach out to people and raise awareness on the ‘atrocities’ committed by the ruling YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) in the State over the last five years.

Touring the Assembly constituencies of Visakhapatnam East, South and West as part of his ‘Sankharavam’ campaign, Mr. Lokesh held public meetings and interacted extensively with party workers.

During his address, Mr. Lokesh expressed surprise over Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s reported statement that the coming elections are going to be a war between the poor and the ‘feudals’. “It is amusing that Mr. Jagan says he identifies with the plight of the poor. He has illegally earned lakhs of crores and wears shoes worth ₹1 lakh. He owns palatial bungalows in Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Tadepalle, Idupulapaya and Visakhapatnam. Even the water he drinks is exorbitantly expensive,” Mr. Lokesh alleged, adding that all the properties built by Mr. Jagan with illegally amassed wealth would be seized and used for public purposes.

“Mr. Jagan spent crores of money on making a self-aggrandising movie. But even his own MLAs are not watching it,” the TDP leader alleged, adding that the Chief Minister has earned crores of money through illegal sale of sand.

He alleged that most of the TDP welfare schemes, which were beneficial for the people, were discontinued by the YSRCP government. He assured that all the welfare schemes that were in force during the TDP regime will be re-instituted. “While Mr. Jagan claims to have provided financial help in the form of various schemes, he tactically earned the money back from the public by increasing electricity tariff, hiking APSRTC bus charges, property taxes and prices of essential commodities,” Mr. Lokesh alleged.

Mr. Lokesh said the city of Visakhapatnam witnessed extensive development under the TDP regime, and recalled how TDP chief N. Chandrababu Naidu, as Chief Minister of the State, had come to the rescue of the locals in the aftermath of Cyclone Hudhud.

Promising the people that the TDP will stand by its promises, Mr. Lokesh called upon the gathering to vote for Velagapudi Ramakrishna and ensure his victory. He also spoke about the TDP’s ‘super-six schemes’ and asked party workers to create awareness on them through door-to-door campaigns.

