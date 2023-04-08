ADVERTISEMENT

How can an accused in many cases be the future of Andhra Pradesh, says Telugu Mahila president

April 08, 2023 10:06 pm | Updated 10:06 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

‘Jagan failed to fulfil any promise he made before the last elections’

The Hindu Bureau

TDP leaders V Anitha and Palla Srinivasa Rao at a press conference in Visakhapatnam on Saturday. | Photo Credit: V. RAJU

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) Mahila wing president V. Anitha has criticised YSR Congress Party’s ‘Jagananne Ma Bhavishyattu’ campaign. She said that how can a person who is an accused in a number of cases, who failed to fulfil assurances given to public and cheated people by promising prohibition be the future of the State.

Addressing a press conference here on Saturday, Ms. Anitha said that Mr Jagan who had promised to impose prohibition immediately after coming to power has failed to do it. She said that during his padayatra, Mr. Jagan had claimed that he would fight with the Centre over the Special Category Status, railway zone for Visakhapatnam and cancellation of Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS) after coming to power, but he has taken a U-turn on those promises. She said that people are not willing to believe Mr. Jagan again and they want TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu to form the government after the next polls..

TDP Visakhapatnam Parliamentary Constituency president Palla Srinivasa Rao said that Mr. Jagan is not the future, but really a bad luck. He said that public do not want money in the name of welfare schemes, but they need development. Alleging increase in unemployment in the State, the former Gajuwaka MLA said that there has been a rise in ganja usage among the youth due to its free availability.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US