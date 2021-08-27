Hovering of helicopter creates panic

Naval officials say it is only a routine sortie

The hovering of an helicopter over Dolphin’s Nose for a brief period created a bit of panic among the residents of Yarada Hill here on Friday.

The residents uploaded some videos on the social media and started to question if it had crashed.

Later it was learnt that the helicopter was one among the three newly-acquired and indigenously built ALH MK III (Advance Light Helicopter), which was on routine sortie.

ALH MKIII is built by the Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) and was recently inducted by the Eastern Naval Command under the 322 Dega Flight squadron.

Naval officials also confirmed that it was only a routine sortie and the helicopter had returned to the base in INS Dega.