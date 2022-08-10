Housing, protocol violation issues rock GVMC council meeting in Visakhapatnam

Corporators from the TDP, Jana Sena Party and the CPI(M) staging a protest during the GVMC council meeting in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGMENT

August 10, 2022 23:40 IST

Corporators from YSRCP and opposition parties trade charges

Issues related to housing scheme and alleged protocol violation rocked the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation(GVMC) council meeting here on Wednesday. Almost a two-hour discussion on these topics saw exchange of heated arguments, protests and tussle among the corporators of YSR Congress Party and opposition parties, including Telugu Desam Party (TDP), CPI(M), CPI and the Jana Sena Party.

Right at the start of the council meeting, the opposition parties demanded that Mayor G Hari Venkat Kumari organise question hour first instead of going ahead with the agenda.

Visakhapatnam (East) MLA V. Ramakrishna Babu from the Telugu Desam Party(TDP) and corporator G. Srinivasa Rao said that during 2018-19, around 43,000 people have paid ₹25,000 to ₹1 lakh in the form of D.Ds to the corporation for housing scheme. But after YSRCP formed the government, the GVMC has neglected the scheme and failed to provide houses to them.

Mr Ramakrishna Babu alleged that many poor people had paid the amounts by taking loans for which they are paying interest till date, but the government did not even bother to return their amount.

Jana Sena Party floor leader B. Vasantha Lakshmi complained that beneficiaries have been coming to the houses of corporators demanding either houses or refund of their deposits. She demanded that the corporation fix a date on return of the amount.

‘TDP misled the poor’

YSRCP floor leader B. Srinivasa Rao alleged that it was TDP that misled the poor in the name of houses with a political motto. When there was a possibility to provide houses for only 200 people, the TDP leaders had collected money from 2,000 people, which led to the problem, he said.

Some YSRCP corporators alleged that the TDP had tried to allot houses to many ineligible persons.

GVMC Additional Commissioner Y. Srinivasa Rao said that about 43,844 beneficiaries have paid the amount for housing in 2018-19. During that time, construction was started only for about 3,200 odd houses. After the formation of new government, they have identified that there are about 30,200 eligible beneficiaries. At present, around 24,192 houses are under construction. He also said that they have written letters to the APTIDCO seeking a nod to return the amount to around 13,000 ineligible persons. Once the APTIDCO responds, the GVMC would return the amount immediately, he added.

Corporators from the TDP, Jana Sena Party and other opposition parties staged dharna before the Mayor’s podium holding placards alleging increasing protocol violations in their wards. They alleged that people who do not represent the GVMC and belong to the ruling party are attending the official programmes. Some corporators alleged that they were not being invited to the GVMC programmes in their wards.

Responding to the issue, GVMC Commissioner G. Lakshmisha said that the civic body will ensure such mistakes did not recur.

However, the opposition corporators were not satisfied with his response and continued their protests and the meeting had to be ended abruptly,