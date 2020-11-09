Housewife found dead

A 33-year-old housewife allegedly ended her life by hanging herself from a ceiling fan hook in her residence at Allipuram area under II Town police station limits here, on Sunday.

The deceased was identified as S. Kumari, a resident of Allipuram. According to the police, Kumari had married Nooka Raju about 16 years ago and for the last one year, she had been reportedly taking treatment due to some health problem. Police said that the family members of the woman also did not express any doubts on the death. A case has been registered.

Those having suicidal tendencies can contact helpline no. 100.