Housewife ‘ends life’

VISAKHAPATNAM

04 November 2020 00:57 IST

A 33-year-old housewife allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself from the hook of a ceiling fan in her house in Sriharipuram under Malkapuram police station limits on Tuesday. The deceased has been identified as D. Jyothi. She is the mother of a 10-year-old girl, said police. Further details are awaited. Those who are in distress can contact police helpline No. 100.

