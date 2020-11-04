Visakhapatnam

Housewife ‘ends life’

A 33-year-old housewife allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself from the hook of a ceiling fan in her house in Sriharipuram under Malkapuram police station limits on Tuesday. The deceased has been identified as D. Jyothi. She is the mother of a 10-year-old girl, said police. Further details are awaited. Those who are in distress can contact police helpline No. 100.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 4, 2020 12:57:57 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Visakhapatnam/housewife-ends-life/article33016993.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY