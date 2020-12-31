House sites for all eligible, says Minister

Muttamsetti distributes distributes to pattas to beneficiaries

Tourism Minister Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao has said that house sites will be sanctioned to all eligible persons.

He distributed pattas to beneficiaries at Ainada and BR Tallavalasa villages of Padmanabham mandal in the district on Wednesday.

Addressing the gathering, the Minister said that welfare programmes worth ₹5 crore were sanctioned in the villages and 68 development works were taken up with ₹2 lakh.

In BR Tallavalasa, he said that welfare schemes worth ₹4.75 crore were extended to 999 families and ₹14 crore was sanctioned for the bridge to be constructed at Pandrangi.

The funds sanctioned for other works were ₹16 crore for Revidi-Venkatapuram road, ₹10 crore for the Reddipalli-Padmanabham road and ₹5 crore was sanctioned for the hill top road to Ananta Padmanabha Swamy temple. A junior college would be established at the mandal headquarters at Padmanabham.

District Collector V. Vinay Chand said that pattas would be distributed to 92 beneficiaries in BR Tallavalasa village. The government would construct houses at a cost of ₹1.8 lakh on the sites allotted to the beneficiaries.

MLA Karanam Dharmasri participated in the house site distribution programme in various villages of Raavikamatam mandal in Chodavaram constituency.

Tahsildars of Raavikamatam and Rolugunta mandals P. Kanaka Rao and Krishna Murthy participated in the programmes.