House burgled, ornaments and cash stolen

Unidentified miscreants entered a locked house and made good with valuables, including gold, silver ornaments and cash, worth about ₹5.45 lakh at Sai Durga Apartment in Madhuranagar area under Dwaraka Police Station limits in Visakhapatnam. Though the incident occurred on Friday afternoon, it came to light after inmates of the house lodged a complaint with the police on Saturday.
According to police, the house belongs to M. Srinivasa Rao (52), a businessman. He reportedly went to a relatives’ house in the afternoon. In the evening, maid called him and informed him about the burglary.
He complained that the accused broke open the lock of his house and entered the bedroom. Gold and silver ornaments, and cash to the tune of ₹1.64 lakh were stolen.
Police inspected the spot. A case has been registered and investigation is on.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.