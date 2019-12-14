House burgled, ornaments and cash stolen

Unidentified miscreants entered a locked house and made good with valuables, including gold, silver ornaments and cash, worth about ₹5.45 lakh at Sai Durga Apartment in Madhuranagar area under Dwaraka Police Station limits in Visakhapatnam. Though the incident occurred on Friday afternoon, it came to light after inmates of the house lodged a complaint with the police on Saturday.

According to police, the house belongs to M. Srinivasa Rao (52), a businessman. He reportedly went to a relatives’ house in the afternoon. In the evening, maid called him and informed him about the burglary.

He complained that the accused broke open the lock of his house and entered the bedroom. Gold and silver ornaments, and cash to the tune of ₹1.64 lakh were stolen.

Police inspected the spot. A case has been registered and investigation is on.