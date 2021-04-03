House burgled, gold, cash stolen

VISAKHAPATNAM

03 April 2021 18:09 IST

Unidentified miscreants broke into a locked house and fled away with valuables at Sai Nagar in Kasimkota mandal in the district. The incident came to light after the inmates of the house lodged a complaint with the police on Saturday.

According to the police, the inmates of the house had gone to Kakinada on March 26 and returned on Saturday morning. They found that their house was burgled. According to the complainants, 13.5 tolas of gold ornaments and ₹3 lakh were stolen. The CLUES team visited the spot. The police registered a a case and investigation is on.

Advertising

Advertising