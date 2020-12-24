Hours before wedding, gold ornaments worth ₹30 lakh stolen from a resort

VISAKHAPATNAM

24 December 2020 17:39 IST

Hours before a marriage, about 53 tolas of gold ornaments, estimated to be worth over ₹30 lakh belonging to the bride’s family, were allegedly stolen from a room at a resort at Rushikonda in Visakhapatnam in the early hours of Thursday.

According to the police, the bride’s family members are from T.Sirasapalli in Anakapalle mandal.

Advertising

Advertising

Both the families arrived at the resort at around 11 p.m. on Wednesday for the marriage that took place at 11 a.m. on Thursday. The valuables, which were kept in a room on the ground floor had gone missing, the police said as per the complaint. Police suspect that unidentified persons might have gained entry into the room through the window and made good with the valuables.

Based on the complaint, a case was registered.

Senior police officials, CLUES team, and a few others inspected the scene of offence. Further investigation is on.