Hotel identified as quarantine centre for seafarers

Santosh Patnaik

16 May 2020 22:50 IST

This is the first hotel in city to offer such facility on payment basis

Indian seafarers seeking signing out after their ship’s anchorage in the port city will now have a choice with the authorities allowing a private hotel to operate as a quarantine centre with three star amenities on payment basis.

A team from quarantine committee comprising K. Padma Latha and Triveni after inspecting a hotel at Surya Bagh declared that it was fulfilling the the criteria for quarantine facility as per Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) recommended by the Union government.

The management of the hotel has been recommended to strictly follow the SOPs. This is the first hotel in Visakhapatnam selected by the district authorities for use as quarantine facility on payment basis.

Nodal Officer for District Quarantine Committee, COVID-19 B. Devi Madhavi told The Hindu that efforts were on to find out more such hotels in consultation with the district administration to house people returning from abroad. For instance, a ship from Singapore requires five days for transit and the remaining period required for quarantine after COVID test have to be spent at designated quarantine facility by the government or at the private hotel on payment basis. A similar system is also being worked out for people who are retuning by flights.

“The facility will be useful for seafarers signing out after their arrival from overseas assignments. At present, Visakhapatnam Port has provided quarantine facility for 20 people for ships coming to the major port. For those heading towards Gangavaram Port, which does not have dedicated quarantine centre, the hotel will be of use as an alternative choice for those willing,” B.S. Bhargava, Deputy General Manager, J.M. Baxi & Co., said.

At present, those Indians needing quarantine after their arrival in Visakhapatnam from overseas trips, need to undergo quarantine at Government Hospital for Chest and Communicable Diseases, Government ENT Hospital and Pradhma Hospital. “We have provided quarantine facility for seafarers coming to our port before they take a break from their overseas trips,” said Visakhapatnam Port Trust Deputy Chairman P.L. Haranadh.

Hotel Port Managing Director Vijay Kumar Agarwal said their hotel was offering quarantine for seafarers who need it from Saturday. Initially, it will offer the facility in two floors.

Capt. Bhargava said they were happy that the Port Hotel was now the first private quarantine facility in Visakhapatnam dedicated for seafarers. The guidelines issued of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare for quarantine centres will be followed strictly. Cost of room, sources said will be ₹3,800 plus GST. This includes room stay (one person per room), fresh/hot vegetarian breakfast,lunch & dinner) served in disposable packs to each room, daily doctor visit and room sanitisation and medical waste collection by the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation.