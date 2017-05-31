Hot weather may continue in coastal A.P., TS

The South-west monsoon touched the Kerala coast on Tuesday (May 30) as against the normal date of June 1.

However, hot weather is likely to continue over coastal Andhra Pradesh and Telangana up to June 10, or till the date the monsoon advances. This is because the South-west monsoon advances in “pulses” and not as a “continuous stream.” It takes a break after travelling for about 500 km, and normally takes 45 days to cover the country, says retired Director of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) P.V. Rama Rao.

The normal date for onset of the monsoon in Rayalaseema is June 3. It advances over the central parts of Telangana and coastal Andhra Pradesh by June 8, and the entire Andhra Pradesh and Telangana by June 13.

Delay possible

“It may not stick to this schedule due to its pulsatory nature, and there can be delay in its further advancement,” he says.

The South-west monsoon advances in two branches – the Bay of Bengal branch and the Arabian Sea branch – to cover the country. The Bay of Bengal branch has already started and advanced into some parts. Today (Tuesday), the cyclone crossed the Bangladesh coast and the favourable conditions led to further advance of the monsoon into the north-east.

A monsoon trough would be formed at the meeting point of the two branches.

“The normal South-west monsoon period is from June 1 to September 30. But the pulsatory nature makes it highly unpredictable. For example, the South-west monsoon had established itself over the entire country in 15 days in 2013 as against the normal 45 days,” says Mr. Rama Rao. Under favourable synoptic situation, the monsoon struck the Kerala coast on May 16 in 1972 as against the normal onset date of June 1.