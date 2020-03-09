Hospital for women and children inaugurated in Visakhapatnam

VISAKHAPATNAM

09 March 2020 07:53 IST

Giggles Women and Children’s Hospital, established by Incor Hospitals Group (OMNI Hospitals), was inaugurated at Ram Nagar on Sunday, marking the International Women’s Day.

Equipped with state-of-the-art facilities , the hospital aims at catering to the healthcare needs of women and children.

Specialty services such as IVF, high risk pregnancy, minimal invasive surgeries, laparoscopy, painless labour, preventive oncology will be offered at the hospital, a statement issued by the hospital said here on Sunday.

Advertising

Advertising