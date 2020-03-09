Visakhapatnam

Hospital for women and children inaugurated in Visakhapatnam

Giggles Women and Children’s Hospital, established by Incor Hospitals Group (OMNI Hospitals), was inaugurated at Ram Nagar on Sunday, marking the International Women’s Day.

Equipped with state-of-the-art facilities , the hospital aims at catering to the healthcare needs of women and children.

Specialty services such as IVF, high risk pregnancy, minimal invasive surgeries, laparoscopy, painless labour, preventive oncology will be offered at the hospital, a statement issued by the hospital said here on Sunday.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 9, 2020 7:57:37 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Visakhapatnam/hospital-for-women-and-children-inaugurated-in-visakhpatnam/article31020582.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY