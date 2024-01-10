Horse, bullock cart races add to Sankanti fervour at this village in Anakapalli district

January 10, 2024 08:16 pm | Updated 08:16 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

Munagapaka, a village surrounded by industries in Anakapalli district, is gearing up to host the annual traditional bullock cart and horse race as a part of the Sankranti celebrations.

Elaborate arrangements are being made for the 15th edition of the race scheduled to be held at the village, situated some 30 km away from Visakhapatnam city, on January 15.

A ring for the race has been prepared in a four-acre field near the Sri Rama temple in the village, which is known for cultivating sugarcane. The bulls and horses run in separate races. The cart or the horse that covers the one-kilometre ring in the shortest time is declared the winner. Usually, each cart takes two to two and a half minutes to finish the race.

The villagers say that the races are quite different from Jallikattu organised in Tamil Nadu or similar competitions held in Krishna and Guntur. Bullocky, who drives the cart, is specially trained for the competition.

So far, 15 bullock cart owners and four horse owners have registered their names for the races.

The owners of the horses are from Bheemili, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam and East Godavari district. The bullock carts are from the surrounding villages of Munagapaka.

The races, being jointly organised by Gowri Youth, Munagapaka Rythu Sangam and Santhabayala Youth, are scheduled to begin at 2 p.m. The participants are being charged a fee of ₹200.

The winner of the first prize will receive ₹12,000, while those who finish second and third will get ₹10,000 and ₹8,000. The participants who come fourth and fifth in the races will get ₹6,000 and ₹3,000 respectively. The remaining participants will receive a consolation prize of ₹2,500 each.

Around 20,000 spectators are expected to watch the races. Most of them are farmers, students, women, employees, businessmen and corporate professionals who come from cities such as Hyderabad, Chennai, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Delhi and Pune to their villages for the Sankranti festival.

“We managed to organise the races during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2021 and 2022 too. The bulls participating in the race are Ongolu and Mysore breeds. The specially trained bulls run at 30 to 35 km per hour. Each bull costs somewhere between ₹5 lakh and ₹20 lakh,” event committee chairman Dadi Appalanaidu told The Hindu on January 10 (Wednesday).

Mr. Appalanaidu said they do not allow politics in the competitions.

“I am a supporter of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP). However, I keep my political affiliation away when making decisions for the event, and so do the other members of the committee. It is a festival and there is no place for politics here,” he added.