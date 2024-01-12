GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Hopes revive for kin of plane crash victims from Vizag with location of possible remains

Eight NAD, Visakhapatnam, personnel were among the 29 on board when the Indian Air Force AN-32 transport aircraft went missing over the Bay of Bengal in July 2016

January 12, 2024 09:56 pm | Updated 10:15 pm IST

Sumit Bhattacharjee
Sumit Bhattacharjee
Director of the National Institute of Ocean Technology (NIOT) G.A. Ramadass addressing the media regarding the newly traced wreckage of IAF’s AN-32 aircraft, in Chennai on Friday.

Director of the National Institute of Ocean Technology (NIOT) G.A. Ramadass addressing the media regarding the newly traced wreckage of IAF’s AN-32 aircraft, in Chennai on Friday. | Photo Credit: PTI

The hope of finding the remains of the eight employees of the Naval Armament Depot, Visakhapatnam, on board an Indian Air Force AN 32 transport plane that had gone missing over the Bay of Bengal on July 22, 2016, renewed as the news of locating the possible wreckage of the aircraft, streamed through the media on Friday.

The mid-sized transport plane had gone missing after it took off from Chennai. It had 29 personnel on board, including six crew members.

Among the 23 personnel, eight were from NAD in Visakhapatnam. They were on their way to Port Blair to conduct repair works on the close range naval (CRN-91) weapon system on board Indian Navy’s fast attack craft INS Ballimalv.

As the news of locating the debris possibly of the aircraft by an Autonomous Underwater Vehicle (AUV) on the sea bed approximately 140 nautical miles from Chennai coast, streamed in, the family members of the eight NAD employees were seen contacting each other and media houses for more details.

The eight were B. Samba Murthy, P. Nagendra Rao, R.V. Prasad Babu, Purna Chandra Senapati, Charan Maharana, N. Chinna Rao, G. Srinivasa Rao and Bupender Singh.

Chinna Rao, the brother-in-law of G. Srinivasa Rao, called up The Hindu to ascertain more facts.

He told The Hindu, “Though my sister was given a job and her compensation was settled, as the news of locating the debris aired in, we had become emotional. We know that the people in it may not be alive, but at least now we can hope to get back something, like the remains or luggage. Though the chances are very slim, as it has been over seven years, but people still live in hope.”

As per an IAF statement, the UAV had located some possible remains of an aircraft at a depth of about 3,400 metres and it is possible that it could be the remains of that aircraft, as there is no history of any other aircraft going missing in that area.

A senior naval personnel, however, pointed out that it could only be a possibility and we should not jump to any conclusion. Moreover, the debris could be in a bad shape and even scattered due to the impact of the crash, water pressure at that depth and passage of time. Retrieving something could be very difficult, he said.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Visakhapatnam / air and space accident

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.