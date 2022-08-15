Honchos of industries recall achievements during I-Day celebrations in Visakhapatnam

They vow to achieve greater heights in future

Chairman of Visakhapatnam Port Authority K. Rama Mohana Rao hoisting the national flag on the occasion of 76th Independence Day Celebrations in Visakhapatnam on Monday. | Photo Credit: BY ARRANGEMENT

Hoisting of the national flag, paying tributes to freedom fighters, who had sacrificed their lives to make the nation free from foreign rule, cultural programmes, taking stock of the achievements during the year and vowing to achieve greater heights in future marked the 76th Independence Day and ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ celebrations at various industries in the district on Monday.

K. Rama Mohana Rao, Chairman, Visakhapatnam Port Authority (VPA), paid tributes to the freedom fighters, who had sacrificed their lives to free India from foreign rule. He said that the hostile socio-economic conditions in Europe and South East Asia coupled with the general economic downtrend was a matter of serious concern to India as it would the impact the cargo volumes handled by ports. However, India has been showing resilience to the unfavourable economic conditions due to domestic consumption and appropriate economic policies.

Atul Bhatt, CMD, RINL, said that RINL’s continuous follow-up with the consortium partners led to the stabilisation of production of forged wheels at Forged Wheel Plant at Rae Bareli. He said that RINL started the financial year 2022 with the challenge of coal crisis and restriction in production that were continuing from the end of January 2022. Optimisation of various processes, better operating practices and use of reclaimed coal helped in mitigating the coal crisis.

Capt S. Divakar, MD and CEO of Dredging Corporation of India Limited (DCIL), hoisted the national flag at the head office of the company in the city. He said that the road ahead was not easy and called for maintaining strict financial discipline to reset the course of the company on the path of progress and stability.

Cmde Hemant Khatri, C & MD, Hindustan Shipyard Limited, unfurled the national flag and inspected the parade at the celebrations held at the HSL Colony parade ground comprising of Security & Fire Service personnel, NCC cadets, Rover Scouts, Scouts & Guides and Students from schools and colleges under the Gandhigram Educational Society. Patriotic musical dance was performed by students from schools and colleges.

The C&MD presented commendation letters to the employees for their meritorious services rendered during the year. He said that the shipyard has recorded the highest ever turnover of ₹755 crore and posted a net profit of over ₹50 crore during the 2021-22 fiscal.