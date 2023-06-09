Homi Bhabha hospital gets new equipment in Visakhapatnam

June 09, 2023 09:50 pm | Updated 09:50 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

A hyperbaric oxygen therapy unit was commissioned at the Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital and Research Centre (HBCH & RC) here on Friday.

As part of the Corporate Social Responsibility(CSR) initiative by the Indian Oil Corporation(IOC) Ltd, headed by B. Anil Kumar, Executive Director (AP & Telangana), and Parama, CSR -Head, Kotak Securities, have extended their helping hand to for setting up better diagnostic facilities for taking care of cancer patients.

The equipment, costing ₹80 lakh, is used to treat emergencies such as gas embolism and decompression sickness apart many other conditions such as radiation-induced cystitis and proctitis, diabetic foot and salvage of tissue flaps, according to a statement issued by the hospital.

The Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL) donated ₹1.8 crore to fund state-of-the-art clinical monitoring systems for operating rooms and intensive care units of the centre, which will be used for 2,500 cancer patients, a year, who are operated on and admitted to the ICU of the hospitals. And, this will lead to double the current capacity of doing surgeries here in HBCH & RC over the next six months thereby helping reduce the waiting time for oncologic treatment of many cancer patients. In addition to this, IOCL extended help for procuring state of the art next generation sequencing (NGS) unit (Ion Gene Studio S5TM), which allows rapid sequencing of the whole or parts of the human genome.

Director of HBCH & RC, Visakhapatnam, Umesh Mahanshetty, said with these diagnostics facilities, would contribute to more research to explore new indications for cancer care and to reduce complications.

