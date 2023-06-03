Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital and Research Centre celebrates ninth Foundation Day in Visakhapatnam

June 03, 2023 09:58 pm | Updated 09:58 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital and Research Centre (HBCH&RC), Visakhapatnam, a unit of Tata Memorial Centre, Mumbai (a Grant In Aid Institute of the Department of Atomic Energy, Government of India) celebrated its ninth hospital Foundation Day here on Saturday. As part of the programme, various activities like sports competition, cultural events, symposium for Radiation Therapy Technicians on how to navigate the side-effects during radiation therapy were organised.

Speaking on the occasion, Director of HBCH & RC Umesh Mahanshetty appreciated the noble initiative of ICICI Foundation for setting up of Paediatric and Haematological Oncology Block with ₹400 crore from CSR Fund at HBCH & RC, which is widely known for its world-class medical and healthcare services for cancer patients.

Dr. Mahanshetty said that the Tata Memorial Centre signed an MoU with the ICICI Bank for providing an array of advanced equipment and therapies, which were required to treat paediatric and haematological cancer patients. The facilities include intense chemotherapy, bone marrow transplantation, radiation therapy and newer immunotherapies like CAR-T cell treatment at highly subsidised cost for needy patients.

In the near future, HBCH & RC was coming up with a Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy unit that would be the first of its kind on the east coast of India, in the government-civilian sector. The hyperbaric therapy would be useful for wound healing and decreasing the side-effects of radiation therapy, Dr. Mahanshetty added.

