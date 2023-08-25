Homemaker ends life in Visakhaptnam; dowry harassment suspected

August 25, 2023 07:40 pm | Updated 07:40 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

A day after 35-year-old homemaker ended her life by hanging from the ceiling fan in her residence at Mithilapuri VUDA Colony under PM Palem police station limits, the PM Palem police found that the woman had taken the extreme step due to alleged harassment from her husband and in-laws.

Satyavathi (35), a native of Narasannapeta, Srikakulam district ended her life on Friday evening.

In the investigation, the PM Palem police found that Satyavthi’s husband who works as a doctor was debt-strapped. He and his parents have allegedly harassed the woman to bring more money from her house. The police suspect that this may have led the woman to end her life.

Satyavathi was married about 14 years ago. She is survived by a son and a daughter.

People with suicidal tendencies can dial 100

