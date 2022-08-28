Homemaker ‘ends’ life at PM Palem in Visakhapatnam

ADVERTISEMENT

A 35-year-old woman reportedly ended her life by hanging herself from the ceiling fan hook in her house at Lakshmivanipalem area under PM Palem Police Station limits here on Saturday evening. The incident came to light after police registered a case on Sunday.

According to Inspector A. Ravi Kumar, the woman N. Bharathi had married N. Rama Rao in 2008. The family members of Bharathi alleged that ever since their marriage, Rama Rao had been harassing her mentally and physically. They alleged that Bharathi may have ended her life due to harassment by her husband.

The body was sent for post-mortem. A case has been registered at PM Palem Police Station. Further investigation is on. Those who are in distress can contact police on 100.

ADVERTISEMENT