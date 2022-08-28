Homemaker ‘ends’ life at PM Palem in Visakhapatnam

Her family members allege harassment by husband

Staff Reporter VISAKHAPATNAM
August 28, 2022 18:58 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

A 35-year-old woman reportedly ended her life by hanging herself from the ceiling fan hook in her house at Lakshmivanipalem area under PM Palem Police Station limits here on Saturday evening. The incident came to light after police registered a case on Sunday.

According to Inspector A. Ravi Kumar, the woman N. Bharathi had married N. Rama Rao in 2008. The family members of Bharathi alleged that ever since their marriage, Rama Rao had been harassing her mentally and physically. They alleged that Bharathi may have ended her life due to harassment by her husband.

The body was sent for post-mortem. A case has been registered at PM Palem Police Station. Further investigation is on. Those who are in distress can contact police on 100.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app