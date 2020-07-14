Home quarantine option only for patients meeting strict norms

VISAKHAPATNAM

14 July 2020 23:29 IST

Facility not available for those living in apartments, says Joint Collector

The district administration has started the giving the option of home quarantine for COVID-19 positive patients with strict guidelines from the State government. As on Tuesday, 10 patients are being treated under home quarantine facility in the district and the number is expected to gradually increase in the coming weeks.

According to Joint Collector Arun Kumar, there are some criteria to fulfil if a patient wants to stay in home quarantine. The person must be asymptomatic and he/she should not have any health issues or co-morbidity.

The patient should be young, educated and must have knowledge to monitor health condition such as checking body temperature or oxygen levels in the blood using pulse oximeter.

“The patient should be living in an independent house and should have an attached bathroom in it. Home quarantine will not be allowed if there are any elderly persons (Above 60 years with health issues) or children below 10 years in the house,” he said.

The Joint Collector also made it clear that they would not allow any patient above 60 years of age or any person with co-morbidities for home quarantine.

He said that once a person is allowed home quarantine, his house will be geo-tagged. The information will be passed to ANMs and ASHA workers and ward volunteers. The staff will monitor the health condition on a daily basis.

However, it is the duty of the patient himself to keep checking his health condition.

Control room

According to Principal of Andhra Medical College & Special Officer for COVID-19 P.V. Sudhakar, they have set up a control room in the district for the home quarantine facility.

“These five doctors will work on a shift basis and will call the patients twice in a day to check their health conditions. They will clarify doubts and also suggest if the patients seek any help. We may increase the number of doctors in future if needed,” Dr. Sudhakar said.

Mr. Arun Kumar said that as of now they are not giving permission for home quarantine if patients are residing in apartments.

“Other residents in apartments may oppose due to fear/stigma if we allow any resident for home quarantine facility if he/she tests positive. However, the decision may change,” the Joint Collector said.