Home nursing gaining popularity in Vizag, medicine delivery tops service list

July 31, 2023 03:27 am | Updated 03:27 am IST - Visakhapatnam

Home nursing is gaining popularity in Visakhapatnam with 100-odd service providers functioning across the city, employing over 1,000 nursing attendants.

Timely delivery of medicines to those who hire them constitutes about 72% of the services they provide. This is followed bathing (59.1%), dressing (47.4%) and feeding (45.7%), according to a study titled ‘Home Care Nursing Attendants in Greater Visakhapatnam.’

Most of those who hire home nurses are the sick; physically challenged; pregnant women; elderly individuals; and those who are alone because their children live away or are settled abroad. About 66% of the service takers are women.

The study, undertaken by research scholar Srikakolapu Vishalakshmi from the Department of Social Work of Andhra University under the guidance of research director Prof. T. Sobhasri, obtained and analysed the responses of 350 home nurses. The data collection was done between April and June 2021, and the respondents had more than one year of experience. About 46.9% of them had studied up to secondary level.

The home nursing agencies in the city study the health profile of the patients and assign a suitable nurse for their service. “Compared with hospitalisation, home nursing is a more convenient and economical alternative and brings with it personal attention. Healthcare services at home are designated according to individual or group in need,” claimed a healthcare agency representative.

Paltry payments

A home nurse said though most have high praises for their services, none is bothered about their salaries.

Ms. Vishalakshmi said over 70% of the home nurses who responded to her study earned only ₹8,000 a month. “About 22.9% said they are not getting their salaries on time. About 59.7% are never happy with their salaries... Their salaries should be increased and their services recognised by every stakeholder, including the government,” she told The Hindu.

“More than 70% of the home nurses earn ₹8,000 a month as per my study. About 22.9% said they are not getting paid on time”Srikakolapu VishalakshmiResearch scholar

When contacted, GVMC Chief Medical Officer Dr. Naresh Kumar said a personal healthcare assistant is only for those who can afford it. Assistants can hold the complete data of the person and play a vital role in improving the person’s health.

“This concept of home healthcare attendants is setting a trend, particularly after COVID-19. But, it is still far away from [the reaches] of the common man,” Dr. Naresh Kumar added.