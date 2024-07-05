GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Home Minister inspects schools and colleges in Payakaraopeta

She promises to address problems being faced by students

Published - July 05, 2024 08:44 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau
Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha

Home Minister V. Anitha visited several schools and colleges in her Assembly Constituency Payakaraopeta in Anakapalli district on Friday.

During her visit to Zilla Parishad Girls Junior College, she inspected the kitchen, classrooms and mid-day meals bring provided to the students. She also enquired about the amenities and needs from the teachers.

The Home Minister also interacted with several girl students and learnt about their studies and their goals. Students turned up in large numbers to take pictures and selfies with the Minister.

Later, speaking to the media, Ms Anitha said that she inspected a couple of government educational institutions to check their functioning. She said that some students complained of staff shortage, additional requirement of rooms, labs, while there were cases of girls complaining about some miscreants creating trouble by consuming ganja. She said that she directed the police to arrange CCTV cameras in the surroundings of the girls colleges.

