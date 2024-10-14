Home Minister inaugurates Apollo Chest Pain Clinic in Visakhapatnam

Apollo Hospitals, Visakhapatnam, has launched ‘Apollo Chest Pain Clinic’ to combat the alarming rise in sudden cardiac deaths. The clinic was formally inaugurated by Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha at Apollo Hospitals, Arilova, here, on Monday. These services will also be available at Apollo Hospitals at Ramnagar.

Anyone having symptoms of chest pain can rush to the nearest clinic. This specialised pain clinics are designed to address chest pain concerns, whether real or perceived, and are accessible to anyone experiencing such symptoms. They provide life-saving care for patients suffering from an actual heart attack, ensuring rapid and expert medical intervention. While those experiencing a false alarm will get reassurance from the experts at no cost.

The objective of this initiative is to make critical heart care accessible to all, without the fear of financial burden during precautionary visits. Both the clinics are equipped with cutting edge technology and infrastructure to handle patients needing care on emergency basis. Experts will be available round-the-clock to treat heart attack patients within the prescribed timelines.

Every patient presenting with chest pain will be immediately evaluated by a dedicated emergency team to determine whether the pain is cardiac-related or due to other causes. If the investigations indicate the pain to be a heart attack, appropriate treatment will be administered as per the standard guidelines and protocols.

Heart problems, which were once considered a condition of the elderly are now affecting younger populations, largely due to lifestyle changes and the lingering effects of COVID-19. This makes early detection and timely intervention even more critical.

D.K. Baruah, Senior Cardiologist, Apollo Hospitals, Visakhapatnam, said that the objective of pain clinics was to prevent loss of life caused by delays in detection and administering urgent treatment. Time is critical when it comes to heart health, and even a slight delay could be the difference between life and death.

Regional CEO of Apollo Hospitals Y. Subramaniam said that pickups for emergencies were free within a radius of 10 km from the hospital.

Senior Cardiologists N.K. Panigrahi, Sashanka Chunduri, Chakradar Pedada and Ravikanth T, Cardiothoracic Surgeons J.K.Trivedi and L.Vijay, Medical Superintendent Dr. Balakrishna, and Apollo Hospitals, Visakhapatnam, COO Ramchandra, were present.

