Home Minister highlights NDA government’s achievements in first 100 days of governance

Home Minister V. Anitha launched ‘Idi Manchi Prabhutvam’ on a grand note at Payakaraopeta in Anakapalli district on Friday.

During the programme, the Minister said that the main motto of the State government programme was to inform about the activities done by the NDA government in the first 100 days of governance. She said that the previous YSRCP government had created a situation that pensions cannot be distributed without volunteers, but the NDA government has made it happen with the sachivalayam staff. She said that after forming government, the NDA has scrapped Land Titling Act, signed on a file relating to conduct of mega DSC. She said that the efforts of the government paid off as the Centre has agreed to sanction huge funds for the Polavaram Project as well as for the capital in Amaravati.

The Home Minister alleged that the previous government had neglected gram panchayats. The NDA would bring back the lost glory of panchayats by developing them with all amenities. She also said that Payakaraopeta residents have given her victory with a huge majority and assured to develop the constituency. She also informed that Chief Minister has assured to allot an Anna Canteen at Payakaraopeta.

Bheemunipatnam MLA Ganta Srinivasa Rao took part in ‘Idi Manchi Prabhutvam’ programme at Anandapuram on Friday. Slamming the YSRCP government over the alleged ‘laddu prasadam’ controversy, the MLA said that a person like Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy has no right to continue in politics. He said that all the leaders were leaving YSRCP and after some months, Mr Jagan would be all alone in his party. He also alleged that Mr. Jagan has committed a number of atrocities by misusing his power as the Chief Minister in the last five years. He also said that the NDA would organise awareness programme over the activities organised in the first 100 days of governance.

Under the leadership of Visakhapatnam East MLA Velagapudi Ramakrishna Babu, TDP leaders from the constituency distributed pamphlets about the progress/activities made by the NDA in the first 100 days of governance in Ward No. 20.

Visakhapatnam West MLA P.V.G.R. Naidu alias Gana Babu started ‘Idi Manchi Prabhutvam’ in Ward 40. He spoke how the NDA government has increased the pensions to ₹4,000 which was benefiting the elderly persons and the needy.

