Home Minister failed to maintain law and order in Andhra Pradesh, alleges YSR Congress Party Mahila Wing president

YSR Congress Party Mahila Wing State president and MLC Varudu Kalyani has alleged that Home Minister V. Anitha has totally failed in protecting the law and order situation in the State with crimes going up ever since she took charge. Her only agenda was to target the YSRCP leaders everyday, Ms. Kalyani said.

Speaking to the media here on Monday, She alleged that the Home Minister failed to react to the growing number of murders, murder attempts, attacks and destruction of property. She alleged that Ms. Anitha was only interested in getting felicitated by various organisations but has no concern for the people.

Ms. Kalyani alleged that the Home Minister was telling lies on the blast, which had occurred in the pharma company at Atchutapuram SEZ. The government has failed in extending relief to the victims in this case and also in initiating action against the management of the pharma company. While the government sent the DGP and the CID Chief by helicopter promptly after a fire occurred at the Madanapalle Sub-Collector’s office, she wondered what could be the reason for the failure to send them to oversee the relief and rescue operations at the Atchutapuram SEZ. It was an indication of Ms. Anitha’s concern for the lives of the people of North Andhra, Ms. Kalyani said.

The YSRCP MLC described the allegations being made by Ms. Anitha against YSRCP president Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy as an insult to women. She alleged that Ms. Anitha was confining herself to criticising the YSRCP leaders, totally ignoring her duties as the Home Minister.

Ms. Anitha had failed to call on the family members of the girl, who was raped and died in her (Home Minister’s) native district. Ms. Kalyani alleged that even as the body of the rape victim was kept in the mortuary, Ms. Anitha had not thought it fit to console the victim’s family members. Instead, she went to another town for a felicitation function.

Ms. Kalyani dismissed the allegations of Ms. Anitha that Mr. Jagan had not come to Visakhapatnam after the LG Polymers blast. She called upon the Home Minister to get the facts right before making wild allegations. She recalled that the then Ministers and officials had reached the mishap site by daybreak and Mr. Jagan had reached the spot by afternoon. The dependents of victims, who had died in the mishap, were given ₹1 crore each as compensation as never before in the country, the YSRCP leader said.

She called upon Ms. Anitha to behave responsibly and stop spreading lies, failing which she would be taught a lesson by the people.

