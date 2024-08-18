Home Minister Anitha prays at Simhachalam temple

Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha had darshan of Sri Varahalakshmi Narasimha Swamy of Simhachalam here on Sunday.

The Home Minister, accompanied by her family members, climbed the 1,000 steps leading to the hilltop temple and offered prayers. She was received at the foothill by the temple authorities. She began her trek, after offering prayers and breaking a coconut, to the replica of the deity on the first step. Temple Executive Officer Srinivasa Murthy, other officials and priests gave her a traditional welcome at the ‘Dwaja Sthambham’ on reaching the hilltop temple.

Ms. Anitha offered prayers at the ‘Kappa Sthambham’, later the priests performed special pujas on her name. The EO offered a laminated photo of the deity, ‘sesha vastram’ and ‘prasadam’ to the Minister.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.