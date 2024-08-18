GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Home Minister Anitha prays at Simhachalam temple

Updated - August 18, 2024 05:59 pm IST

Published - August 18, 2024 05:58 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau
Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha

Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha had darshan of Sri Varahalakshmi Narasimha Swamy of Simhachalam here on Sunday.

The Home Minister, accompanied by her family members, climbed the 1,000 steps leading to the hilltop temple and offered prayers. She was received at the foothill by the temple authorities. She began her trek, after offering prayers and breaking a coconut, to the replica of the deity on the first step. Temple Executive Officer Srinivasa Murthy, other officials and priests gave her a traditional welcome at the ‘Dwaja Sthambham’ on reaching the hilltop temple.

Ms. Anitha offered prayers at the ‘Kappa Sthambham’, later the priests performed special pujas on her name. The EO offered a laminated photo of the deity, ‘sesha vastram’ and ‘prasadam’ to the Minister.

