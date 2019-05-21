Home inmates showcase acting skills

A group of 20 girls, all inmates of the Government Children Home for Girls, showcased their acting skills during a stage play here on Monday.

They mesmerised the audience with their performances and received laud applause.

The girls were trained in the art by Navaras Theatre Arts as part of a workshop held from May 7 to 20, at the home.

The girls say that the workshop helped them immensely discover themselves.

“Navarasa Theatre Arts Association helped me develop my personality. I could see the change in my behaviour and the theatre association helped the students develop our communication skills among other things. Two weeks went so fast and it was good to have the trainers around,” said a girl residing in the children’s home.

The association organised a stage play in the presence of senior Civil Judge and District Legal Service Authority (DLSA) secretary S. Damodara Rao and Principle Magistrate of the Juvenile Justice Board G. Archana among others.

P.V. Ramana Murthy, D. Hema Venkateswari and N. Nageshwara Rao trained the students as part of the workshop.

“The Navaras Theatre Arts makes sure that the stage plays send out a strong social message,” Mr. Ramana Murthy said.