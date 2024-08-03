ADVERTISEMENT

Home guards request Police Commissioner for free RTC bus transport, more holidays

Published - August 03, 2024 08:43 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

Free RTC bus transportation, establishment of Home Guards Welfare Society, increase in the number of holidays were few of the requests put forward by the homeguards working in the city police commissionerate to the Commissioner of Police Shankabratha Bagchi. The Police Commissioner conducted a ‘darbar’ — grievance programme with the home guards on Friday (August 2)

During the programme, the home guards said that they were given just two days as holiday in a month and requested him to increase it to four. They also asked him to ensure they get leaves whenever they need. The home guards also requested him to take steps to provide health security, fee subsidy in schools for their children. Few personnel sought the Police Commissioner to ensure that they are being paid travelling allowances when they go to other places for work and also during sports meet held at other places.

Responding to them positively, Mr. Shankabratha Bagchi said that all their requests will be forwarded to the State government.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US