Home guards request Police Commissioner for free RTC bus transport, more holidays

Free RTC bus transportation, establishment of Home Guards Welfare Society, increase in the number of holidays were few of the requests put forward by the homeguards working in the city police commissionerate to the Commissioner of Police Shankabratha Bagchi. The Police Commissioner conducted a ‘darbar’ — grievance programme with the home guards on Friday (August 2)

During the programme, the home guards said that they were given just two days as holiday in a month and requested him to increase it to four. They also asked him to ensure they get leaves whenever they need. The home guards also requested him to take steps to provide health security, fee subsidy in schools for their children. Few personnel sought the Police Commissioner to ensure that they are being paid travelling allowances when they go to other places for work and also during sports meet held at other places.

Responding to them positively, Mr. Shankabratha Bagchi said that all their requests will be forwarded to the State government.