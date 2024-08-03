GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Home guards request Police Commissioner for free RTC bus transport, more holidays

Published - August 03, 2024 08:43 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

Free RTC bus transportation, establishment of Home Guards Welfare Society, increase in the number of holidays were few of the requests put forward by the homeguards working in the city police commissionerate to the Commissioner of Police Shankabratha Bagchi. The Police Commissioner conducted a ‘darbar’ — grievance programme with the home guards on Friday (August 2)

During the programme, the home guards said that they were given just two days as holiday in a month and requested him to increase it to four. They also asked him to ensure they get leaves whenever they need. The home guards also requested him to take steps to provide health security, fee subsidy in schools for their children. Few personnel sought the Police Commissioner to ensure that they are being paid travelling allowances when they go to other places for work and also during sports meet held at other places.

Responding to them positively, Mr. Shankabratha Bagchi said that all their requests will be forwarded to the State government.

Related Topics

Visakhapatnam / Andhra Pradesh

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.