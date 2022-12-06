Home Guards rendering meritorious service in Visakhapatnam, says DCP

December 06, 2022 10:35 pm | Updated 10:35 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM/ANAKAPALLI

The Home Guards Raising Day was organised by the city police at AR Grounds here on Tuesday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crimes) G. Naganna attended the programme as the chief guest and hoisted the Home Guards Raising Day flag and received the salute from them.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Naganna said that there are as many as 1,058 Home Guards working with the city police. Of the total, as many as 875 Home Guards are involved in General duties such as Law & Order, Crime, Traffic, Sub Controls and a few others. As many as 183 Home Guards are working on deputation duties such as at Steel Plant, Gangavaram Port, Simhachalam Devasthanam, Naval Base, All India Radio, Doordarshan, Coastal Security (Marine), CBCID, Special Branch, Women & Child Welfare Department, Central Warehousing Corporation and others.

The allowances of the Home Guards duties will be shared by the State and the Union governments, he said.

He said that the government has providing benefits to the Home Guards which includes Dr. YSR Arogya Sri, PM Jeevan Jyothi Bima Yojana, PM Suraksha Bima Yojana, medical reimbursement, ₹5,000 financial assistance during the daughter’s marriage and a few others.

The DCP said that over 40% of Home Guards from Visakhapatnam are graduates, post-graduates, computer operators, drivers, diesel mechanics, electricians, carpentars, plumbers, cooks and gardeners.

He said that the Home Guards working with the city police have been rendering their services meritoriously and those who are showing good performances in crime cases are also being rewarded. The Vizag police have been providing merit scholarships for higher education of H.G’s children and financial aid to them for their daughter’s marriage.

DCP (Law & Order-2) K Anand Reddy, ADCP (Admin) M.R.K. Raju and senior police officials were present.

Anakapalli district police have also organised Home Guards Raising Day at the district police office.

Superintendent of Police S. Gowthami, who attended the programme as the chief guest, said that as many as 690 Home Guards were working in Anakapalli and Alluri Sitarama Raju districts on general duties. Of them, as many as 89 are women H.Gs, she said.

The SP said that apart from them, as many as 137 are working at PSUs and Central/State government offices.

The Police Department is ensuring that all the benefits reach the family of martyred H.Gs and one of their family members gets the job.

SP (Admin) B. Vijaya Bhaskar also spoke.

Home Guards R.I D. Koteswarababu and others were present.

The 60 th Home Guards Raising Day was celebrated at Visakhapatnam Steel Plant here on Tuesday.

Chief General manager (HR)-Corporate Services, RINL, G. Gandhi, and Commandant, CISF, Visakhapatnam steel plant, A. Mohammad Haneef, jointly hoisted the day flag.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Gandhi lauded efforts of Home Guards in protecting the assets of RINL, Ukkunagaram Township and for ensuring security of residents.

Mr. Gandhi presented a memento to T. Anantha Rao, who was adjudged as the best Home Guard for the year 2022.

The dignitaries presented mementoes to the Home Guards who have displayed best performances and given prizes to winners of various sports and games competitions