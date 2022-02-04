Visakhapatnam

Home Guard reportedly electrocuted at Sileru

A 36-year-old Police Home Guard working with the District Police was reportedly electrocuted in his residence at Sileru here in Visakhapatnam district on Friday.

According to Ravi Kumar, Sub-Inspector of Sileru Police Station, the Police HG L. Eswara Rao, hailed from Guttulaputtu in Paderu mandal and was deputed to work at Andhra Pradesh Power Generation Corporation (AP Genco), Sileru.

He was electrocuted while using a water heater before taking a bath in his washroom at his residence on Friday morning. The body was shifted for post-mortem.

Sileru Police have registered a case. Further investigation is on.


