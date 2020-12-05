Visakhapatnam

Homage paid to martyrs on Navy Day

Flag Officer, Commanding-in-Chief of Eastern Naval Command, Vice-Admiral Atul Kumar Jain, paying homage at Victory At Sea in Visakhapatnam on Friday.   | Photo Credit: K.R. Deepak

Vice Admiral Atul Kumar Jain, Flag Officer, Commanding-in-Chief, Eastern Naval Command, paid homage to service personnel who made the supreme sacrifice in various actions, including in the 1971 War, at the Navy War Memorial here on Beach Road on Friday, on the occasion of Navy Day, by laying wreaths. Floral tributes were also placed by District Collector V. Vinay Chand, Police Commissioner Manish Kumar Sinha, GVMC Commissioner G. Srijana, and Vice Admiral V.K. Namballa (Retd), president, Navy Foundation.

A 50-men guard of honour was paraded on the occasion. The Guard also performed the ‘Salami Shastra’ followed by ‘Shok Shastra’, on the solemn occasion. While the bugler sounded the ‘Last Post’, a two-minute silence was observed.

Navy Day is observed every year on December 4, in commemoration of Operation Trident, when the Missile Boats of the Indian Navy attacked Karachi harbour, paving the way for a victory for India during the 1971 Indo-Pak war.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 5, 2020 12:17:00 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Visakhapatnam/homage-paid-to-martyrs-on-navy-day/article33253713.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY