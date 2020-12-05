Homage paid to martyrs on Navy Day

Vice Admiral Atul Kumar Jain, Flag Officer, Commanding-in-Chief, Eastern Naval Command, paid homage to service personnel who made the supreme sacrifice in various actions, including in the 1971 War, at the Navy War Memorial here on Beach Road on Friday, on the occasion of Navy Day, by laying wreaths. Floral tributes were also placed by District Collector V. Vinay Chand, Police Commissioner Manish Kumar Sinha, GVMC Commissioner G. Srijana, and Vice Admiral V.K. Namballa (Retd), president, Navy Foundation.

A 50-men guard of honour was paraded on the occasion. The Guard also performed the ‘Salami Shastra’ followed by ‘Shok Shastra’, on the solemn occasion. While the bugler sounded the ‘Last Post’, a two-minute silence was observed.

Navy Day is observed every year on December 4, in commemoration of Operation Trident, when the Missile Boats of the Indian Navy attacked Karachi harbour, paving the way for a victory for India during the 1971 Indo-Pak war.