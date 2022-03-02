Holy dip ends on tragic note as two kids drown at Visakhapatnam beach

One child suffered seizures while swimming, say police

One child suffered seizures while swimming, say police

Two children who came for a holy dip after the culmination of the ‘Maha Sivaratri’ festival reportedly drowned while one child was rescued in three separate incidents in the city on Wednesday.

The children who drowned were identified as K. Rohith (16) of East Point Colony and J. Simhadri (15) of Lawson’s Bay Colony. Both are students of KDPM Public School at Peda Jalaripeta, said MVP Police Station Inspector P. Ramanayya.

The children came to the beach along with their family members to take a holy dip. According to witnesses, Simhadri reportedly suffered seizures while swimming in the water and drowned.

One rescued

Another boy named Pavan (15) had gone missing for some time in the water while swimming, but some alert locals managed to find him and brought him ashore, and took him to hospital. The boy is undergoing treatment and his condition is said to be stable.

The bodies of Simhadri and Rohith are being sent to King George Hospital (KGH) for post-mortem. MVP Police have registered cases.

Police upset

The back to back drowning cases have come as a major upset for the police and the community guards. Police had made elaborate arrangements at the beaches by deputing constables, community guards and additional swimmers to ensure that no drowning deaths are reported. Apart from using drones to ensure that people do not wade deep into the sea, special teams were deployed on boats as a surveillance measure. However, the drowning cases still continue to add up.

It was a long and tiring day for the community guards as people kept arriving for holy dips right from 4 a.m. till late in the evening. A community guard from the city said that people continued to wade deep into the water ignoring repeated warnings.

“Most of the elderly persons just take a dip, offer prayers and leave. The problem is with youth who come just to have fun swimming in the sea in the guise of having a holy dip. They wade deep into the sea ignoring the warnings,” rued a community guard.