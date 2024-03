Holi special trains from Secunderabad to Santragachchi via Duvvada

March 23, 2024 07:33 am | Updated 07:33 am IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Train No. 07645 Secunderabad–Santragachi Holi Special train will leave Secunderabad at 9.05 p.m. on March 23 and reach Duvvada at 9:35 a.m. and leave at 9:40 a.m. on the next day and will reach Santragachchi at 00.15hrs (midnight).

In the return direction, train no. 07646 Santragachi - Secunderabad Holi special train will leave Santragachchi at 5.45 a.m. on March 25 and will reach Duvvada at 7:35 p.m. and leave at 7:40 p.m. and will reach Secunderabad at 8.10 a.m. on the next day.

The train will have 2nd AC-1, 3rd AC-1, Sleeper Class-20 and Second class cum luggage/ Disabled coach-2.

