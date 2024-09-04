GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Hoax bomb threat delays Vizag-Delhi flight

Published - September 04, 2024 08:24 am IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

A hoax bomb threat to the AI 471 Air India New Delhi–Vizag flight led to a delay in the return flight to New Delhi on Tuesday night.

AI 471 leaves New Delhi at 5.55 p.m. and arrives in Vizag at 8.10 p.m. On Tuesday, after the flight left New Delhi, a call was reportedly received at New Delhi that a bomb was planted in the aircraft. The flight reached Vizag at its usual time and a thorough check was undertaken by the police and bomb squad officials. It turned out to be a hoax.

The police suspect that some passenger, who missed the flight must have played a prank. Delhi bound passengers were delayed. The flight took off and is expected to reach Delhi around 1.15 a.m., two hours behind schedule.

Meanwhile, Airport Director S. Raja Reddy confirmed that it was a hoax call and that the call was made to the Delhi police reportedly by a passenger in Delhi, who in turn alerted the security officials at Delhi. They informed VIzag AI officials and after all security protocols by the CISF team the flight was allowed to take off.

