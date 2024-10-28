Hoax bomb threat delays IndiGo flight from Vizag airport

IndiGo flight (6E 409) that arrived here from Hyderabad on the afternoon of Monday, October 28, was delayed by about two and a half hours at the Vizag Airport due to a hoax bomb threat.

The flight left Hyderabad at the scheduled time of 1. 22 p.m. and arrived on time in Vizag at 2.31 p.m. After the flight left Hyderabad, a threat was received on the social media platform ‘X’ that a bomb had been planted in the plane. Following this, the Hyderabad Airport authorities informed the Airport authorities in Vizag.

“The passengers were made to disembark, and the aircraft was emptied and thoroughly checked by the bomb disposal squad and sniffer dogs. The threat turned out to be a hoax,” Airport Director S. Raja Reddy told The Hindu.

Later, the flight (IndiGo 6E 5247) took off from Vizag for Mumbai at 5.07 p.m.

