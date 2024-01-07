History Congress concludes in Visakhapatnam, cycle ride held at Bullayya College

January 07, 2024 08:00 pm | Updated 08:01 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The 46th annual Andhra Pradesh History Congress concluded in Dr. Lankapalli Bullayya College, here on Sunday, according to the Congress’ general president M. Soma Shekarrao. Around 176 delegates, 100 research scholars, and 70 teachers from across the country attended the programme, and nearly 50 teaching staff of the college attended the event, said college secretary and correspondent G. Madhu Kumar.

Mr. Kumar further said that the college organised an environment-friendly cycle ride with 50 battery-operated bicycles. Students from NCC & NSS participated in the drive, aimed at improving physical fitness and fostering environment-friendly practices.

