Hindustan Shipyard organises blood donation camp in Visakhapatnam

June 17, 2023 06:08 pm | Updated 06:08 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

Hindustan Shipyard Limited (HSL), Visakhapatnam, in association with the Indian Red Cross Society, organised a blood donation camp in the shipyard colony dispensary on Saturday as part of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) activity under Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav initiative.

The HSL Chairman and Managing Director Commodore Hemant Khatri, while inaugurating the camp, emphasized the need for blood donation. The blood donors can save lives of others and the activity also reduces the risks of cancer, heart attacks, damage to liver and pancreas, he added.

Donating blood may even help in improving cardiovascular health and reducing obesity, he said and urged every healthy person to donate blood. Around 150 volunteers, including HSL employees and contract employees, donated blood in the camp.

He assured that many more such noble activities will be organised by the HSL under CSR initiatives for the benefit of the society.

HSL received a certificate of appreciation from Indian Red Cross Society on the occasion.

