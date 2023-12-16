Hindustan Shipyard invites EoI for electrical system integrators for its e-Tugs

December 16, 2023 08:40 pm | Updated 08:40 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

Hindustan Shipyard Limited (HSL) has invited expressions of interest (EoI) from suitable Indian firms/industries/Small and medium-sized enterprises in integrating the high-end system of high-power electrical equipment and energy storage systems for shortlisting as Indian Electrical System Integrator (IESI), for its e-Tugs project.

It is a unique opportunity for Indian System Integrators to gain expertise in the integration of e-systems onboard high-end Green vessels, said an official release on December 16 (Saturday).

The selected IESI is expected to have a long-term partnership with HSL for the e-tug project and a much broader e-vessel programme of the HSL.

More details and access to the invitation can be found at the HSL website, www.hslvizag.in.

Recently, the HSL signed the Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) with the Adani Harbour Services and Visakhapatnam Port Authority for collaboration in the area of construction of e-Tugs during the Global Maritime India Summit held in Mumbai.

