Hindustan Shipyard inks MoU with Indian Maritime University to enhance shipbuilding capabilities

Hindustan Shipyard Ltd (HSL) signed an MoU with Indian Maritime University (IMU), Visakhapatnam to enhance its innovative shipbuilding capabilities and capacity building, according to a release here on Saturday.

The MoU was signed in the presence of IMU Vice-Chancellor Malini V Shankar.

The partnership will facilitate knowledge sharing and research collaboration, leading to enhanced capacity and capabilities for both entities, Ms. Shankar said.

She interacted with the HSL’s women executives, encouraging them to develop their skills and take on leadership roles while maintaining a healthy work-life balance.

HSL Chairman and Managing Director Commodore Hemant Khatri expressed his commitment to exploring innovation in ship design and technology for diverse platforms.