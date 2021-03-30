Hindu dharma is Indian way of life, says pontiff

VISAKHAPATNAM

He flags off a spiritual yatra to Tirumala

Head of Visakha Sri Sarada Peetham Sri Swaroopanandendra Saraswati has said that Hindu dharma is not a religion but an Indian way of life. The Hindu Dharma Prachara Yatra was launched two years ago to create awareness among the people and to uphold dharma.

Addressing the media before flagging off a yatra to Tirurmala, being led by Uttara Peethadipathi Swatmanandendra Saraswati, along with tribals and dalits on Monday, Sri Swaroopanandendra Saraswati said that the yatra was launched two years ago to create awareness among people on Hindu dharma. The 33,000-km yatra covered Andhra, Telangana, Rayalaseema, north Andhra and Godavarai district through the plains and hills, including remote tribal areas and Maoist-affected Andhra-Odisha Border (AOB) areas.

The culture and traditions of the local people and the temple systems and encroachment of temple lands in different regions were studied during the yatra. A report would be submitted to the Endowments Department soon. The yatra actually concluded in Visakhapatnam. But, a spiritual yatra was being taken out under the leadership of Sri Swatmanandendra with 1,500 Dailts, tribal and weaker sections to Tirumala. Sri Swatmanandendra offered prayers at the foothill of Simhachalam on Monday before starting on the pilgrimage with the devotees in 25 buses.