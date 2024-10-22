Hindi seminar organised at FSI office in Visakhapatnam

A Hindi seminar was organised by the Town Official Language Implementation Committee (TOLIC), Visakhapatnam, at Fishery Survey of India (FSI) Regional Office here on Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Commodore Ajmatullah Khan, General Manager (HR) of Naval Dockyard, Lalan Kumar, General Manager (Official Language and Hospitality), Visakhapatnam Steel Plant, Veerendra Kaji, secretary, TOLIC, participated as guests.

D. Bhami Reddy, Head, FSI Zonal Office, Visakhapatnam, presided.

ADVERTISEMENT

The participants discussed about the implementation of Hindi language in various Central government organisations in the city and the programmes to be taken up for the promotion of the usage of Hindi in day-to-day official communcation.

Officials from CMFRI, CIFT, CIFNET, NIFPHATT, MMD, DLL, NSTL, GSI, Kendriya Vidyalaya I, II and Steel Plant, Naval Dockyard, AIR, Andhra University, Income Tax, Customs and Central Excise, Cyclone Warning Centre and Steel Plant participated.

Assistant Director (Hindi Teaching Scheme) Aruni Trivedi compered the programme.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.