ADVERTISEMENT

Hindi seminar organised at FSI office in Visakhapatnam

Published - October 22, 2024 08:07 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

A Hindi seminar was organised by the Town Official Language Implementation Committee (TOLIC), Visakhapatnam, at Fishery Survey of India (FSI) Regional Office here on Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Commodore Ajmatullah Khan, General Manager (HR) of Naval Dockyard, Lalan Kumar, General Manager (Official Language and Hospitality), Visakhapatnam Steel Plant, Veerendra Kaji, secretary, TOLIC, participated as guests.

D. Bhami Reddy, Head, FSI Zonal Office, Visakhapatnam, presided.

ADVERTISEMENT

The participants discussed about the implementation of Hindi language in various Central government organisations in the city and the programmes to be taken up for the promotion of the usage of Hindi in day-to-day official communcation.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Officials from CMFRI, CIFT, CIFNET, NIFPHATT, MMD, DLL, NSTL, GSI, Kendriya Vidyalaya I, II and Steel Plant, Naval Dockyard, AIR, Andhra University, Income Tax, Customs and Central Excise, Cyclone Warning Centre and Steel Plant participated.

Assistant Director (Hindi Teaching Scheme) Aruni Trivedi compered the programme.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US