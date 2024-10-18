GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Hindi fortnight concludes at Eastern Naval Command

Published - October 18, 2024 06:37 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

The Hindi Fortnight valedictory function of Headquarters, Eastern Naval Command, was held at ‘Samudrika’ Auditorium.

Rear Admiral Shantanu Jha, Chief Staff Officer (Operations), HQENC, was the Chief Guest.

He released the 30th edition of the annual Hindi magazine ‘Poorvi Vaani’ and awarded Rajbhasha Puraskar to the units and individuals for doing official work in Hindi in various categories.

In addition, prizes to the winners of Hindi competitions conducted during Hindi Fortnight-24 were also given.

Speaking on the occasion, he appreciated the efforts taken by personnel of the Command towards implementation of Hindi and encouraged them to continue with their efforts. He emphasised on the need to use simple Hindi in day to day official work and also congratulated the Rajbhasha Puraskar and the prize winners of various Hindi competitions. He also congratulated the personnel who contributed articles for the publication ‘Poorvi Vani’ and exhorted all personnel to carry out official work in Hindi to the maximum extent possible, in order to support and accelerate the implementation of Hindi in the Command.

