High-level Committee discuss measures to prevent industrial accidents in Vizag

A high-level meeting on the measures to be taken for prevention of industrial accidents, the policies to be adopted and post-accident relief measures was conducted under the auspices of Chairperson of the High-Level Committee and retired IAS Officer Vasudha Mishra in Visakhapatnam on September 27 (Friday).

The high-level committee was formed after a series of industrial accidents reported from Atchutapuram and Pawada SEZs in the recent past.

Presiding over the first meeting, which was videographed, Ms. Vasudha Mishra spoke on the need to adopt modern technology and the world’s best safety practices to prevent industrial accidents.

The members made various suggestions, and discussions were held on various measures to be adopted for inclusion in the report to be sent to the government, according to an official release.

Labour Secretary M.M. Naik, Industries Secretary N. Yuvaraj, Visakhapatnam Collector M.N. Harendhira Prasad and Anakapalli Collector Vijaya Krishnan, IIT Professors from Tirupati and Chennai and other members participated in the event.