High incidence of viral fevers in Visakhapatnam due to recent rains, say officials

People suffering from viral fevers should visit Urban Primary Health Centres for tests and medicines, says District Medical and Health Officer

Published - August 27, 2024 09:41 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

V. Kamalakara Rao
People standing in a queue at the registration counter of Out Patient block of King George Hospital in Visakhapatnam.

People standing in a queue at the registration counter of Out Patient block of King George Hospital in Visakhapatnam. | Photo Credit: V RAJU

Authorities concerned, including Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation’s (GVMC) Public Health Department, have admitted that viral fevers are extremely high in Visakhapatnam city. Common symptoms are fever, cough, sore throat and running nose.

People infected with viral fevers should isolate themselves from crowded places, offices and public gatherings to avoid spreading disease to others, the officials said.

Otherwise, droplets from patients may come into contact with another healthy person in the form of coughing, sneezing, touching hands or passing droplets through the air by the patient.

“The incidence of viral fevers is very high due to the recent rains and people ignoring basic safety measures,” said GVMC Chief Medical Officer Naresh Kumar.

Visakhapatnam District Medical & Health Department Officer Jagadeshwara Rao said that recent weather conditions like incessant rains in the city are the major reason for the increase in the number of viral fevers. People are coming to government-run King George Hospital or private or corporate hospitals for tests or medicines.

Instead, they can approach the nearest Urban Primary Health Centres (UPHC) for all the tests free of cost, he said.

“The government is conducting a total of 72 medical tests free of charge in 66 UPHCs in the city. But, people are running around KGH or any other private hospitals for those tests. So we are telling the staff to create awareness among the people about the facilities provided by the government. I am also informing people about the severity of viral fevers and the tests to be done in UPHCs through FM radio. Lack of information and awareness among people about viral fevers is also one of the main reasons for its spread,” Dr. Jagadeshwara Rao told The Hindu.

He said there is no need to worry about the cases of dengue and malaria. “There have been no deaths due to dengue so far, but we are worried about the rainfall at the end of the month,” he said.

According to GVMC data, the number of dengue cases in 2024 as on August 26 is 332, Chikungunya (0), Malaria (106).

GVMC with total 8 zones has number of vector-borne diseases in each zonal wise. Zone-5 has the highest number of dengue cases (92), followed by Zone-4 (83), Zone-2 (45), Zone-6 (43), Zone-3 (35) and Zone-8 (21), Zone-1 (10) and Zone-7 (03).

Zone-2 (30) and Zone-6 (29) reported the highest number of malaria cases.

